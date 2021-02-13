Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 704,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 326,523 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

