Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after buying an additional 272,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $173.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.