Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 74,567 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.