Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200,028 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

