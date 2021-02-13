Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.03. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

