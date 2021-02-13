Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

In other news, Director T. Sean Harvey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,012. Also, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,742,539.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,980.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

