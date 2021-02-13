VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

