Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Viatar CTC Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT)

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viatar CTC Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viatar CTC Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.