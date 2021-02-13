Viad (NYSE:VVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%.

VVI stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. 223,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $751.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.