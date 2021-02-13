ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) versus Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Head-To-Head Review

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nexstar Media Group pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $3.04 billion 1.87 $230.26 million $5.04 25.61 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.29 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nexstar Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 13.27% 25.99% 4.12% ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23%

Risk & Volatility

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $121.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats ViacomCBS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned by independent third parties; and owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 197 television stations in 115 markets in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It also offers digital publishing and content management platform, digital video advertising platform, social media advertising platform, and other digital media solutions to media publishers and advertisers, as well as owns WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MNTV and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.