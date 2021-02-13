Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

