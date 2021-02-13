Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

