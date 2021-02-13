Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

