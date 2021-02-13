Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

