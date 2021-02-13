Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.