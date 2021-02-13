Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.