Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $473.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.13. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

