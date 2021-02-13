Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

