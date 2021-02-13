Vertcoin Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $26.60 million and $688,790.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.29 or 0.03833646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.33 or 0.00451892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.94 or 0.01325788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00540095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00521322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00391525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00029896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,714,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

