VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.95

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 20747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.09.

The company has a market cap of C$272.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

About VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

