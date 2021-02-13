VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 16.4% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $494,323.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.58 or 1.00091363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016114 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,476,963 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

