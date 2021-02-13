VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $501,361.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,667.85 or 0.99959226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00045406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 152.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013494 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,475,423 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

