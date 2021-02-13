Verge Price Hits $0.0264 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $434.20 million and $66.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.69 or 0.00432981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,429,681,566 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

