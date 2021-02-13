Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 23,990 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,171.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.