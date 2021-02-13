Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Veeco Instruments updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

