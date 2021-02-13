Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $119.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $503.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $511.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $561.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

VECO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 814,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,562. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 97,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 121,203 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

