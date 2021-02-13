Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

