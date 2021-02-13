Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 27,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

