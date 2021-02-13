Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 13,325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

