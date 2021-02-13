Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Shares of Varonis Systems are set to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.