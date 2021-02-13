Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 797,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.