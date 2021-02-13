Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $361.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

