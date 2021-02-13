Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $19,817,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,418,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBK traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $302.04. 197,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $302.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.