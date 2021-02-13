Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 14th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.