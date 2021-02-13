Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $95.75 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95.

