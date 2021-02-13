VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.