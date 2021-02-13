VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 4.4% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.78. 15,849,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,088. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

