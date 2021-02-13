Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

