US Bancorp DE Sells 6,520 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $69,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

