US Bancorp DE Sells 2,468 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

