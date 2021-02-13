US Bancorp DE Sells 21,645 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.83.

