US Bancorp DE Buys 9,597 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Linde stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

