US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,567 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $611.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.64 and its 200 day moving average is $519.73. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

