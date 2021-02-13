Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 14th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UROV shares. HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.17 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

