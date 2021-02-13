Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 14th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UROV shares. HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.17 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.
Urovant Sciences Company Profile
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
