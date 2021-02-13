Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.