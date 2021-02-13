Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading Up 3.3%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 181,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 67,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

URCCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

About Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

