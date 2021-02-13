Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.
NYSE UTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. 241,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,930. The company has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
