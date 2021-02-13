Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. 241,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,930. The company has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

