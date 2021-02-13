United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Up 2.2%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 106,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 106,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter.

