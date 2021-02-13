United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.62 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $23,961,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $10,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

