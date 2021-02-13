United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United American Petroleum stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. United American Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About United American Petroleum

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

